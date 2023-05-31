Apt Packagings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.49 crore, up 13.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.49 crore in March 2023 up 13.62% from Rs. 3.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 up 117.99% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2023 up 180.28% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022.

Apt Packagings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.15 in March 2022.

Apt Packagings shares closed at 29.13 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.11% returns over the last 6 months