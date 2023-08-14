English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Apt Packagings Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.37 crore, down 20.48% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:40 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apt Packagings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.37 crore in June 2023 down 20.48% from Rs. 2.98 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2023 down 135% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2023 down 279.31% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

    Apt Packagings shares closed at 28.06 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.32% returns over the last 6 months and -28.96% over the last 12 months.

    Apt Packagings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.374.492.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.374.492.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.081.851.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.13-0.06--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.801.750.55
    Depreciation0.34-0.070.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.890.720.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.860.30-0.33
    Other Income0.010.340.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.860.64-0.29
    Interest0.530.350.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.390.29-0.71
    Exceptional Items0.02--0.13
    P/L Before Tax-1.360.29-0.58
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.360.29-0.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.360.29-0.58
    Equity Share Capital5.265.265.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.620.63-1.35
    Diluted EPS-2.620.63-1.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.620.63-1.35
    Diluted EPS-2.620.63-1.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Apt Packagings #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!