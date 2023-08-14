Apt Packagings Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.37 crore, down 20.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.37 crore in June 2023 down 20.48% from Rs. 2.98 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2023 down 135% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2023 down 279.31% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

Apt Packagings shares closed at 28.06 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.32% returns over the last 6 months and -28.96% over the last 12 months.