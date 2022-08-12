Apt Packagings Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.98 crore, down 6.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.98 crore in June 2022 down 6.88% from Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2022 down 680% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022 down 6.45% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2021.

Apt Packagings shares closed at 37.65 on August 11, 2022 (BSE)