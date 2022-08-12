Apt Packagings Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.98 crore, down 6.88% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apt Packagings are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.98 crore in June 2022 down 6.88% from Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2022 down 680% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022 down 6.45% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2021.
Apt Packagings shares closed at 37.65 on August 11, 2022 (BSE)
|Apt Packagings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.98
|3.95
|3.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.98
|3.95
|3.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.45
|1.57
|1.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.56
|0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.55
|0.61
|0.45
|Depreciation
|0.58
|0.54
|0.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.73
|1.90
|0.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.33
|-1.23
|-0.14
|Other Income
|0.04
|-0.02
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|-1.25
|-0.09
|Interest
|0.42
|0.41
|0.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.71
|-1.66
|-0.57
|Exceptional Items
|0.13
|0.06
|0.67
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.58
|-1.60
|0.10
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.58
|-1.60
|0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.58
|-1.60
|0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|5.26
|5.26
|5.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.35
|-3.15
|1.09
|Diluted EPS
|-1.10
|-3.04
|1.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.35
|-3.15
|1.09
|Diluted EPS
|-1.10
|-3.04
|1.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited