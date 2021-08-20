Apt Packagings Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore, up 62.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore in June 2021 up 62.44% from Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021 up 113.51% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2021 down 13.89% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2020.

Apt Packagings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.41 in June 2020.