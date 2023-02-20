Apt Packagings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.16 crore, up 97.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.16 crore in December 2022 up 97.2% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 up 55.24% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 156.14% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.