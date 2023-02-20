Apt Packagings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.16 crore, up 97.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apt Packagings are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.16 crore in December 2022 up 97.2% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 up 55.24% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 156.14% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.
Apt Packagings shares closed at 37.40 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.02% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Apt Packagings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.16
|3.96
|1.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.16
|3.96
|1.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.48
|1.80
|0.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.31
|-0.58
|0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.53
|0.94
|0.51
|Depreciation
|0.49
|0.38
|0.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.30
|1.65
|0.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.33
|-0.22
|-1.12
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.08
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-0.14
|-0.97
|Interest
|0.47
|0.63
|0.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.64
|-0.77
|-1.39
|Exceptional Items
|0.02
|0.53
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.62
|-0.25
|-1.39
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.62
|-0.25
|-1.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.62
|-0.25
|-1.39
|Equity Share Capital
|5.26
|5.26
|5.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.22
|-1.47
|-2.65
|Diluted EPS
|-1.18
|-1.47
|-2.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.22
|-0.47
|-2.65
|Diluted EPS
|-1.18
|-0.47
|-2.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited