 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Apt Packagings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.16 crore, up 97.2% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apt Packagings are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.16 crore in December 2022 up 97.2% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 up 55.24% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 156.14% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

Apt Packagings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.16 3.96 1.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.16 3.96 1.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.48 1.80 0.86
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.31 -0.58 0.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.53 0.94 0.51
Depreciation 0.49 0.38 0.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.30 1.65 0.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.33 -0.22 -1.12
Other Income 0.16 0.08 0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.17 -0.14 -0.97
Interest 0.47 0.63 0.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.64 -0.77 -1.39
Exceptional Items 0.02 0.53 --
P/L Before Tax -0.62 -0.25 -1.39
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.62 -0.25 -1.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.62 -0.25 -1.39
Equity Share Capital 5.26 5.26 5.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.22 -1.47 -2.65
Diluted EPS -1.18 -1.47 -2.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.22 -0.47 -2.65
Diluted EPS -1.18 -0.47 -2.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited