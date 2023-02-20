English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community on 4th & 5th March 
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Apt Packagings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.16 crore, up 97.2% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 07:56 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apt Packagings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.16 crore in December 2022 up 97.2% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 up 55.24% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 156.14% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

    Apt Packagings shares closed at 37.40 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.02% returns over the last 6 months

    Apt Packagings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.163.961.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.163.961.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.481.800.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.31-0.580.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.530.940.51
    Depreciation0.490.380.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.301.650.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.33-0.22-1.12
    Other Income0.160.080.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.17-0.14-0.97
    Interest0.470.630.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.64-0.77-1.39
    Exceptional Items0.020.53--
    P/L Before Tax-0.62-0.25-1.39
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.62-0.25-1.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.62-0.25-1.39
    Equity Share Capital5.265.265.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.22-1.47-2.65
    Diluted EPS-1.18-1.47-2.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.22-0.47-2.65
    Diluted EPS-1.18-0.47-2.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Apt Packagings #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 07:33 pm