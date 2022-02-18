Apt Packagings Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore, down 62% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apt Packagings are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore in December 2021 down 62% from Rs. 4.21 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2021 down 317.19% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021 down 189.06% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2020.
|Apt Packagings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.60
|4.05
|4.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.60
|4.05
|4.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.86
|1.71
|1.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.15
|-0.32
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.51
|0.50
|0.49
|Depreciation
|0.40
|0.40
|0.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.80
|1.34
|1.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.12
|0.42
|-0.02
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.05
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.97
|0.47
|0.13
|Interest
|0.42
|0.43
|0.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.39
|0.04
|-0.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|1.10
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.39
|0.04
|0.64
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.39
|0.04
|0.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.39
|0.04
|0.64
|Equity Share Capital
|5.26
|5.26
|5.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.65
|0.08
|1.22
|Diluted EPS
|-2.65
|0.08
|1.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.65
|0.08
|1.22
|Diluted EPS
|-2.65
|0.08
|1.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited