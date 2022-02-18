Apt Packagings Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore, down 62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore in December 2021 down 62% from Rs. 4.21 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2021 down 317.19% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021 down 189.06% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2020.