Apt Packagings Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore, down 0.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore in December 2020 down 0.24% from Rs. 4.22 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2020 up 188.89% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2020 up 52.38% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2019.

Apt Packagings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.38 in December 2019.