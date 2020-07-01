Apoorva Leasing Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore, down 68.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore in March 2020 down 68.51% from Rs. 3.86 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2020 down 4.2% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2020 down 9.4% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2019.

Apoorva Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2019.

Apoorva Leasing shares closed at 18.80 on June 29, 2020 (BSE)