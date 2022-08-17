Apoorva Leasing Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, down 60.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in June 2022 down 60.31% from Rs. 3.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022 down 88.99% from Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022 down 89.07% from Rs. 3.11 crore in June 2021.

Apoorva Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.16 in June 2021.

Apoorva Leasing shares closed at 41.65 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.13% returns over the last 6 months