Apoorva Leasing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, down 38.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in December 2022 down 38.73% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2022 down 50.19% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2022 down 48% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.

Apoorva Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in December 2021.

Apoorva Leasing shares closed at 25.10 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -39.74% returns over the last 6 months and -43.15% over the last 12 months.