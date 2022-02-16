Apoorva Leasing Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore, up 61.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore in December 2021 up 61.82% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2021 up 72.51% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021 up 71.23% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2020.

Apoorva Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2020.

Apoorva Leasing shares closed at 43.95 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 213.93% returns over the last 12 months.