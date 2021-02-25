Apoorva Leasing Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore, down 76.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore in December 2020 down 76.75% from Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2020 up 568.02% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2020 up 386.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019.

Apoorva Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2019.

Apoorva Leasing shares closed at 15.43 on February 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 21.02% returns over the last 6 months and 50.54% over the last 12 months.