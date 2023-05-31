Apoorva Leasing Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore, down 58.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore in March 2023 down 58.43% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2023 down 80.51% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2023 up 662.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

Apoorva Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.12 in March 2022.

Apoorva Leasing shares closed at 19.30 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -51.14% returns over the last 12 months.