Apoorva Leasing Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.17 crore, up 98.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.17 crore in March 2022 up 98.78% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2022 up 171.04% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 down 91.11% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2021.

Apoorva Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 1.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2021.

Apoorva Leasing shares closed at 39.80 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.06% returns over the last 6 months