Apoorva Leasing Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore, down 20.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore in June 2023 down 20.43% from Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2023 up 139.4% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2023 up 129.41% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

Apoorva Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2022.

Apoorva Leasing shares closed at 23.01 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.52% returns over the last 6 months and -44.75% over the last 12 months.