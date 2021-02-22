Apoorva Leasing Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore, down 76.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore in December 2020 down 76.22% from Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020 up 580.02% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2020 up 400% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019.

Apoorva Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2019.

Apoorva Leasing shares closed at 14.00 on February 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 9.80% returns over the last 6 months and 36.59% over the last 12 months.