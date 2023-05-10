Apollo Tyres Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,366.23 crore, up 9.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,366.23 crore in March 2023 up 9.48% from Rs. 3,988.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 256.03 crore in March 2023 up 371.54% from Rs. 54.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 713.57 crore in March 2023 up 72.21% from Rs. 414.35 crore in March 2022.

Apollo Tyres EPS has increased to Rs. 4.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.85 in March 2022.

Apollo Tyres shares closed at 381.60 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.01% returns over the last 6 months and 97.57% over the last 12 months.