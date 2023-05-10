English
    Apollo Tyres Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,366.23 crore, up 9.48% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Tyres are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,366.23 crore in March 2023 up 9.48% from Rs. 3,988.05 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 256.03 crore in March 2023 up 371.54% from Rs. 54.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 713.57 crore in March 2023 up 72.21% from Rs. 414.35 crore in March 2022.

    Apollo Tyres EPS has increased to Rs. 4.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.85 in March 2022.

    Apollo Tyres shares closed at 381.60 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.01% returns over the last 6 months and 97.57% over the last 12 months.

    Apollo Tyres
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,366.234,246.623,988.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,366.234,246.623,988.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,450.832,555.762,690.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods239.79253.44222.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks42.2448.90-146.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost267.82249.77246.21
    Depreciation242.14226.87233.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses669.18590.42598.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax454.25321.46142.28
    Other Income17.189.9038.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax471.43331.36180.58
    Interest118.29122.57108.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax353.14208.7972.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax353.14208.7972.48
    Tax97.1171.2318.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities256.03137.5654.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period256.03137.5654.30
    Equity Share Capital63.5163.5163.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.032.170.85
    Diluted EPS4.032.170.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.032.170.85
    Diluted EPS4.032.170.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 10, 2023 09:11 am