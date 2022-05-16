 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Apollo Tyres Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,988.05 crore, up 9.88% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Tyres are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,988.05 crore in March 2022 up 9.88% from Rs. 3,629.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.30 crore in March 2022 down 75.85% from Rs. 224.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 414.35 crore in March 2022 down 32.79% from Rs. 616.47 crore in March 2021.

Apollo Tyres EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.54 in March 2021.

Apollo Tyres shares closed at 200.65 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.70% returns over the last 6 months and -3.56% over the last 12 months.

Apollo Tyres
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,988.05 3,791.70 3,535.65
Other Operating Income -- -- 93.92
Total Income From Operations 3,988.05 3,791.70 3,629.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,690.99 2,262.00 2,165.93
Purchase of Traded Goods 222.35 201.11 231.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -146.18 182.09 -169.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 246.21 255.47 272.35
Depreciation 233.77 202.67 190.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 598.63 546.01 569.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 142.28 142.34 369.94
Other Income 38.30 19.02 55.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 180.58 161.37 425.80
Interest 108.10 95.10 85.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 72.48 66.27 340.27
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.64
P/L Before Tax 72.48 66.27 339.63
Tax 18.18 17.08 114.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 54.30 49.19 224.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 54.30 49.19 224.83
Equity Share Capital 63.51 63.51 63.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.85 0.77 3.54
Diluted EPS 0.85 0.77 3.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.85 0.77 3.54
Diluted EPS 0.85 0.77 3.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Apollo Tyres #Earnings First-Cut #Results #tyres
first published: May 16, 2022 09:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.