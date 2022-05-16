English
    Apollo Tyres Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,988.05 crore, up 9.88% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Tyres are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,988.05 crore in March 2022 up 9.88% from Rs. 3,629.57 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.30 crore in March 2022 down 75.85% from Rs. 224.83 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 414.35 crore in March 2022 down 32.79% from Rs. 616.47 crore in March 2021.

    Apollo Tyres EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.54 in March 2021.

    Apollo Tyres shares closed at 200.65 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.70% returns over the last 6 months and -3.56% over the last 12 months.

    Apollo Tyres
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,988.053,791.703,535.65
    Other Operating Income----93.92
    Total Income From Operations3,988.053,791.703,629.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,690.992,262.002,165.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods222.35201.11231.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-146.18182.09-169.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost246.21255.47272.35
    Depreciation233.77202.67190.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses598.63546.01569.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax142.28142.34369.94
    Other Income38.3019.0255.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax180.58161.37425.80
    Interest108.1095.1085.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax72.4866.27340.27
    Exceptional Items-----0.64
    P/L Before Tax72.4866.27339.63
    Tax18.1817.08114.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities54.3049.19224.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period54.3049.19224.83
    Equity Share Capital63.5163.5163.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.850.773.54
    Diluted EPS0.850.773.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.850.773.54
    Diluted EPS0.850.773.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #Apollo Tyres #Earnings First-Cut #Results #tyres
    first published: May 16, 2022 09:22 am
