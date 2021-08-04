Apollo Tyres Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,219.95 crore, up 81.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,219.95 crore in June 2021 up 81.66% from Rs. 1,772.47 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.92 crore in June 2021 up 226.62% from Rs. 53.65 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 371.38 crore in June 2021 up 80.45% from Rs. 205.81 crore in June 2020.

Apollo Tyres EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.90 in June 2020.

Apollo Tyres shares closed at 229.55 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given -5.86% returns over the last 6 months and 99.35% over the last 12 months.