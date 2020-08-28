Apollo Tyres Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,772.47 crore, down 42.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Tyres are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,772.47 crore in June 2020 down 42.89% from Rs. 3,103.70 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 53.65 crore in June 2020 down 135.8% from Rs. 149.86 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 205.81 crore in June 2020 down 46.16% from Rs. 382.28 crore in June 2019.
Apollo Tyres shares closed at 115.90 on August 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.18% returns over the last 6 months and -21.18% over the last 12 months.
|Apollo Tyres
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,727.26
|2,371.08
|3,044.43
|Other Operating Income
|45.21
|58.92
|59.28
|Total Income From Operations
|1,772.47
|2,430.01
|3,103.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|728.76
|1,268.17
|1,842.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|88.10
|133.96
|185.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|273.20
|48.01
|-65.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|195.73
|189.94
|219.79
|Depreciation
|171.45
|173.86
|145.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|296.13
|440.14
|560.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.10
|175.93
|215.41
|Other Income
|15.26
|3.31
|21.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|34.36
|179.24
|236.88
|Interest
|102.79
|74.06
|45.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-68.43
|105.18
|191.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-68.43
|105.18
|191.48
|Tax
|-14.78
|-23.16
|41.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-53.65
|128.34
|149.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-53.65
|128.34
|149.86
|Equity Share Capital
|57.21
|57.21
|57.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.90
|2.24
|2.62
|Diluted EPS
|-0.90
|2.24
|2.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.90
|2.24
|2.62
|Diluted EPS
|-0.90
|2.24
|2.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 6, 2020 10:11 am