Apollo Tyres Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,772.47 crore, down 42.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Tyres are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,772.47 crore in June 2020 down 42.89% from Rs. 3,103.70 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 53.65 crore in June 2020 down 135.8% from Rs. 149.86 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 205.81 crore in June 2020 down 46.16% from Rs. 382.28 crore in June 2019.

Apollo Tyres shares closed at 115.90 on August 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.18% returns over the last 6 months and -21.18% over the last 12 months.