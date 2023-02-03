 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apollo Tyres Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,246.62 crore, up 12% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Tyres are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,246.62 crore in December 2022 up 12% from Rs. 3,791.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.56 crore in December 2022 up 179.65% from Rs. 49.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 558.23 crore in December 2022 up 53.34% from Rs. 364.04 crore in December 2021.

Apollo Tyres
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,246.62 4,251.94 3,791.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,246.62 4,251.94 3,791.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,555.76 2,698.92 2,262.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 253.44 223.59 201.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 48.90 67.58 182.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 249.77 247.96 255.47
Depreciation 226.87 222.52 202.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 590.42 576.50 546.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 321.46 214.87 142.34
Other Income 9.90 19.19 19.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 331.36 234.06 161.37
Interest 122.57 120.58 95.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 208.79 113.49 66.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 208.79 113.49 66.27
Tax 71.23 32.69 17.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 137.56 80.80 49.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 137.56 80.80 49.19
Equity Share Capital 63.51 63.51 63.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.17 1.27 0.77
Diluted EPS 2.17 1.27 0.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.17 1.27 0.77
Diluted EPS 2.17 1.27 0.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
