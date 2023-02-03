English
    Apollo Tyres Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,246.62 crore, up 12% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Tyres are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,246.62 crore in December 2022 up 12% from Rs. 3,791.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.56 crore in December 2022 up 179.65% from Rs. 49.19 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 558.23 crore in December 2022 up 53.34% from Rs. 364.04 crore in December 2021.

    Apollo Tyres
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,246.624,251.943,791.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,246.624,251.943,791.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,555.762,698.922,262.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods253.44223.59201.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks48.9067.58182.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost249.77247.96255.47
    Depreciation226.87222.52202.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses590.42576.50546.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax321.46214.87142.34
    Other Income9.9019.1919.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax331.36234.06161.37
    Interest122.57120.5895.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax208.79113.4966.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax208.79113.4966.27
    Tax71.2332.6917.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities137.5680.8049.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period137.5680.8049.19
    Equity Share Capital63.5163.5163.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.171.270.77
    Diluted EPS2.171.270.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.171.270.77
    Diluted EPS2.171.270.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
