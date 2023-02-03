Apollo Tyres Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,246.62 crore, up 12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,246.62 crore in December 2022 up 12% from Rs. 3,791.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.56 crore in December 2022 up 179.65% from Rs. 49.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 558.23 crore in December 2022 up 53.34% from Rs. 364.04 crore in December 2021.

Apollo Tyres EPS has increased to Rs. 2.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.77 in December 2021.

