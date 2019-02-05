Apollo Tyres Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3,123.17 crore, up 17.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,123.17 crore in December 2018 up 17.01% from Rs. 2,669.16 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.00 crore in December 2018 down 39.7% from Rs. 203.98 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 369.12 crore in December 2018 down 9.68% from Rs. 408.70 crore in December 2017.

Apollo Tyres EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.15 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.60 in December 2017.

Apollo Tyres shares closed at 200.15 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.46% returns over the last 6 months and -20.58% over the last 12 months.