English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Apollo Tyres Q4 profit drops 61% to Rs 113 crore; revenue rises 11%

    The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 287 crore in the January-March quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.

    PTI
    May 12, 2022 / 10:54 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Apollo Tyres on Thursday said its consolidated net profit has declined by 61 per cent to Rs 113 crore for the fourth quarter ended March.

    The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 287 crore in the January-March quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.

    Revenue from operations rose by 11 per cent to Rs 5,578 crore, as against Rs 5,026 crore in the fourth quarter of FY21, Apollo Tyres said in a statement.

    For the year ended March 31, 2022, the tyre major said its net profit increased by 82 per cent to Rs 639 crore, as compared to Rs 350 crore in 2020-21.

    Revenue from operations rose by 20 per cent to Rs 20,948 crore, as against Rs 17,397 crores in FY21, the company said.

    Close

    Related stories

    "The unprecedented rise in input costs in FY22, have taken a toll on our margins, despite our internal cost control measures, and multiple rounds of price corrections undertaken in different product categories," Apollo Tyres Chairman Onkar Kanwar noted.

    The robust demand witnessed by the company's European operations, especially in the fourth quarter, and the healthy growth in exports out of India, contributed to the increase in consolidated revenues, he added.

    "The silver lining for us, is the recent uptick in demand in India, especially in the CV segment," Kanwar stated.

    The company said its board has recommended a dividend payout of Rs 3.25 per share (325 per cent), to be approved by the shareholders at the forthcoming annual general meeting.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Apollo Tyres #earnings #Q4 Earnings
    first published: May 12, 2022 10:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.