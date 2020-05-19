App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 10:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Apollo Tyres Q4 net dips 7% to Rs 78 crore

Total income of the company declined to Rs 3,607.74 crore for the fourth quarter as compared with Rs 4,322.24 crore in the same period of 2018-19, Apollo Tyres said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Apollo Tyres on Tuesday reported a 7.36 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 77.8 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 83.99 crore for the January-March period of 2018-19.

Total income of the company declined to Rs 3,607.74 crore for the fourth quarter as compared with Rs 4,322.24 crore in the same period of 2018-19, Apollo Tyres said in a statement.

Close

"Along with the demand in the replacement market, we saw some improvement in demand from OEs as well in the fourth quarter, before the widespread disruption caused by COVID-19 put us all in an uncharted territory," Apollo Tyres Chairman Onkar S Kanwar said.

related news

He further said: "Our teams across geographies have shown great resilience and adaptability in this difficult situation; various actions have been taken at our operations around the world to protect our people and to ensure business continuity under these circumstances."

With lockdowns easing, the demand has started picking up gradually across product and market segments, giving company some relief, Kanwar said.

For the year ended March 31, 2020, the tyre maker reported a net profit of Rs 476.39 crore as against Rs 679.84 crore in 2018-19.

Total income of the company for the 2019-20 fiscal stood at Rs 16,373.87 crore as compared with Rs 17,671.96 crore in 2018-19.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 19, 2020 09:01 pm

tags #Apollo Tyres #Business #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Canada, US agree to 30-day extension of ban on non-essential travel: PM Trudeau

Canada, US agree to 30-day extension of ban on non-essential travel: PM Trudeau

E-commerce players see strong demand for non-essential goods from red zones

E-commerce players see strong demand for non-essential goods from red zones

Starting June 1, Indian Railways to run 200 non-AC passenger trains daily

Starting June 1, Indian Railways to run 200 non-AC passenger trains daily

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.