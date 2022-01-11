MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Apollo Tyres Q3 PAT may dip 38.8% YoY to Rs. 229.9 cr: Motilal Oswal

Net Sales are expected to increase by 9.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 9.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,574.8 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Broker Research
January 11, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST
Apollo Tyres | Board approved issue of NCDs on private placement basis aggregating to Rs 1,000 crore. (Image: corporate.apollotyres.com)

Apollo Tyres | Board approved issue of NCDs on private placement basis aggregating to Rs 1,000 crore. (Image: corporate.apollotyres.com)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Auto & Auto Ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Apollo Tyres to report net profit at Rs. 229.9 crore down 38.8% year-on-year (up 30.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 9.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 9.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,574.8 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 22.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 712.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Apollo Tyres #Auto & Auto Ancillary #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Motilal Oswal #Result Poll
first published: Jan 11, 2022 11:49 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.