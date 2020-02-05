Apollo Tyres Q3: Net profit falls 12% YoY, but beat estimates; revenue drops 7%

Revenue dropped nearly 7 percent YoY, coming at Rs 4,399.7 crore for Q3FY20 against Rs 4,718.41 crore in Q3FY19. A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the number to the tune of Rs 4,476 crore.
Apollo Tyres reported a 12 percent year-on-year drop in the company's consolidated net profit at Rs 173.86 crore for the December quarter of FY20 on February 5.
The company had reported a profit of Rs 197.95 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
The number still beat the estimates of the market as a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 153 crore.
Revenue dropped nearly 7 percent YoY, coming at Rs 4,399.7 crore for Q3FY20 against Rs 4,718.41 crore in Q3FY19. A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the number to the tune of Rs 4,476 crore.
EBITDA stood at Rs 532.9 crore against CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 529 crore. EBITDA margin came at 12.1 percent against 11.2 percent (YoY) and the CNBC-TV18's poll of 11.7 percent.
Apollo Tyre's earnings per share (EPS) came at Rs 3.04 in QeFY20 against Rs 3.46 in Q3FY19.Shares of the company traded 3 percent up at Rs 166.35 on BSE around 14:05 hours IST.