Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 02:35 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Q3: Net profit falls 12% YoY, but beat estimates; revenue drops 7%

Revenue dropped nearly 7 percent YoY, coming at Rs 4,399.7 crore for Q3FY20 against Rs 4,718.41 crore in Q3FY19. A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the number to the tune of Rs 4,476 crore.

Apollo Tyres reported a 12 percent year-on-year drop in the company's consolidated net profit at Rs 173.86 crore for the December quarter of FY20 on February 5.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 197.95 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The number still beat the estimates of the market as a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 153 crore.

Revenue dropped nearly 7 percent YoY, coming at Rs 4,399.7 crore for Q3FY20 against Rs 4,718.41 crore in Q3FY19. A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the number to the tune of Rs 4,476 crore.

EBITDA stood at Rs 532.9 crore against CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 529 crore. EBITDA margin came at 12.1 percent against 11.2 percent (YoY) and the CNBC-TV18's poll of 11.7 percent.

Apollo Tyre's earnings per share (EPS) came at Rs 3.04 in QeFY20 against Rs 3.46 in Q3FY19.

Shares of the company traded 3 percent up at Rs 166.35 on BSE around 14:05 hours IST.

First Published on Feb 5, 2020 02:35 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.