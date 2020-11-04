172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|apollo-tyres-q2-net-surges-over-two-fold-to-rs-200-crore-6067721.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 10:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Apollo Tyres Q2 net surges over two-fold to Rs 200 crore

Net sales rose by 8 percent to Rs 4,234 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal, compared to Rs 3,926 crore in the year ago period, Apollo Tyres said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
Apollo Tyres on November 2 posted an over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 200 crore for the September quarter on the back of robust sales.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 83 crore in the July-September period of 2019-20.

"In India, we have reported our best ever volumes in the truck-bus and passenger car tyre categories in the replacement market and have expanded our distribution footprint," Apollo Tyres Chairman Onkar S Kanwar said.

In Europe, the company has gained market share in the high performance passenger car tyre segments, he added. "While there is uncertainty around COVID-19, we continue to see healthy demand momentum on ground," Kanwar said.

Apollo Tyres shares ended 3.46 percent up at Rs 147.9 apiece on Wednesday.
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 10:17 pm

