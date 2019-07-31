App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apollo Tyres Q1 net profit falls 43% to Rs 141.6 crore

Depreciation for the quarter stood at Rs 267.3 crore, while tax expense was at Rs 35.1 crore.

Apollo Tyres reported 43.8 percent fall in its Q1FY20 consolidated net profit at Rs 141.6 crore against Rs 251.8 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was up at Rs 4,331.3 crore against Rs 4,299.3 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was down 12 percent at Rs 475 crore against Rs 539.4 crore. The margin was at 11 percent against 12.5 percent, YoY.

Close

Depreciation for the quarter stood at Rs 267.3 crore, while tax expense was at Rs 35.1 crore.

At 1409 hours, Apollo Tyres was quoting at Rs 153.85, up Rs 4.20, or 2.81 percent. It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 145.30 on the BSE.

First Published on Jul 31, 2019 02:24 pm

tags #Results

