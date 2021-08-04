MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Intel - Jio
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Sanjeevani
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Apollo Tyres net profit at Rs 128 crore in Q1

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 4,584 crores, as against Rs 2,882 crore in the Q1 of 2020-21.

PTI
August 04, 2021 / 08:08 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Apollo Tyres on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 128 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The tyre major had reported a net loss of Rs 135 crore in the April-June period of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 4,584 crores, as against Rs 2,882 crore in the Q1 of 2020-21.

"We have adapted to the new way of working amidst the pandemic. We were better prepared in the second wave, as compared to the first wave in Q1 last fiscal. The performance reflects the resilience of the company, even as the employees across geographies worked like one family to help each other in the times of crisis," Apollo Tyres Chairman Onkar Kanwar said in a statement.

With the improving business sentiment and demand for products, the company is optimistic of continuing with stellar performance across geographies, he added.

Close
Apollo Tyres shares on Wednesday ended 1.76 per cent down at Rs 225.50 apiece on the BSE.
PTI
Tags: #Apollo Tyres #Business #Results
first published: Aug 4, 2021 08:08 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.