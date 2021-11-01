Apollo Tyres Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5,077.32 crore, up 18.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,077.32 crore in September 2021 up 18.56% from Rs. 4,282.66 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 173.82 crore in September 2021 down 13.08% from Rs. 199.98 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 666.90 crore in September 2021 down 9.04% from Rs. 733.21 crore in September 2020.

Apollo Tyres EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.74 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.31 in September 2020.

Apollo Tyres shares closed at 212.90 on October 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.33% returns over the last 6 months and 48.88% over the last 12 months.