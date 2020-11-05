172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|apollo-tyres-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-4282-66-crore-up-7-45-y-o-y-6072071.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apollo Tyres Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,282.66 crore, up 7.45% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apollo Tyres are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,282.66 crore in September 2020 up 7.45% from Rs. 3,985.81 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 199.98 crore in September 2020 up 140.73% from Rs. 83.07 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 733.21 crore in September 2020 up 68.16% from Rs. 436.02 crore in September 2019.

Apollo Tyres EPS has increased to Rs. 3.31 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.45 in September 2019.

Apollo Tyres shares closed at 147.90 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 66.65% returns over the last 6 months and -20.29% over the last 12 months.

Apollo Tyres
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations4,233.802,828.233,926.06
Other Operating Income48.8645.2159.74
Total Income From Operations4,282.662,873.443,985.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,700.57894.371,770.65
Purchase of Traded Goods438.85380.39433.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks161.94356.0240.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost623.32537.01594.27
Depreciation330.81309.15274.18
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses663.23468.36715.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax363.94-71.86157.83
Other Income38.4526.854.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax402.40-45.01161.84
Interest116.72117.1763.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax285.68-162.1997.86
Exceptional Items-5.93----
P/L Before Tax279.75-162.1997.86
Tax79.79-27.6214.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities199.96-134.5683.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period199.96-134.5683.05
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.02-0.020.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates199.98-134.5883.07
Equity Share Capital57.2157.2157.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.31-2.261.45
Diluted EPS3.31-2.261.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.31-2.261.45
Diluted EPS3.31-2.261.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:22 pm

tags #Apollo Tyres #Earnings First-Cut #Results #tyres

