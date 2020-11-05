Apollo Tyres Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,282.66 crore, up 7.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,282.66 crore in September 2020 up 7.45% from Rs. 3,985.81 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 199.98 crore in September 2020 up 140.73% from Rs. 83.07 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 733.21 crore in September 2020 up 68.16% from Rs. 436.02 crore in September 2019.

Apollo Tyres EPS has increased to Rs. 3.31 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.45 in September 2019.

Apollo Tyres shares closed at 147.90 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 66.65% returns over the last 6 months and -20.29% over the last 12 months.