Apollo Tyres Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,985.81 crore, down 6.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,985.81 crore in September 2019 down 6.38% from Rs. 4,257.39 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.07 crore in September 2019 down 43.12% from Rs. 146.05 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 436.02 crore in September 2019 down 9.07% from Rs. 479.53 crore in September 2018.

Apollo Tyres EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.45 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.55 in September 2018.

Apollo Tyres shares closed at 179.85 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.73% returns over the last 6 months and -16.43% over the last 12 months.