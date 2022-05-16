Apollo Tyres Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,578.32 crore, up 11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,578.32 crore in March 2022 up 11% from Rs. 5,025.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.45 crore in March 2022 down 60.51% from Rs. 287.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 663.54 crore in March 2022 down 24.3% from Rs. 876.54 crore in March 2021.

Apollo Tyres EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.52 in March 2021.

Apollo Tyres shares closed at 200.65 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.70% returns over the last 6 months and -3.56% over the last 12 months.