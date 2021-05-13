Apollo Tyres Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5,025.70 crore, up 39.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,025.70 crore in March 2021 up 39.21% from Rs. 3,610.14 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 287.27 crore in March 2021 up 268.94% from Rs. 77.86 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 876.54 crore in March 2021 up 85.46% from Rs. 472.64 crore in March 2020.

Apollo Tyres EPS has increased to Rs. 4.52 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.36 in March 2020.

Apollo Tyres shares closed at 224.10 on May 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 36.44% returns over the last 6 months and 146.67% over the last 12 months.