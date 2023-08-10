Apollo Tyres Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,244.58 crore, up 5.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,244.58 crore in June 2023 up 5.09% from Rs. 5,942.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 396.91 crore in June 2023 up 108.15% from Rs. 190.68 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,086.99 crore in June 2023 up 55.19% from Rs. 700.42 crore in June 2022.

Apollo Tyres EPS has increased to Rs. 6.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.00 in June 2022.

Apollo Tyres shares closed at 438.55 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.83% returns over the last 6 months and 91.84% over the last 12 months.