Apollo Tyres Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,873.44 crore, down 33.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apollo Tyres are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,873.44 crore in June 2020 down 33.66% from Rs. 4,331.32 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 134.58 crore in June 2020 down 195.04% from Rs. 141.60 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 264.14 crore in June 2020 down 47.42% from Rs. 502.39 crore in June 2019.
Apollo Tyres shares closed at 115.90 on August 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.18% returns over the last 6 months and -21.18% over the last 12 months.
|Apollo Tyres
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,828.23
|3,551.22
|4,272.05
|Other Operating Income
|45.21
|58.92
|59.28
|Total Income From Operations
|2,873.44
|3,610.14
|4,331.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|894.37
|1,485.75
|2,099.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|380.39
|421.23
|475.90
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|356.02
|-4.96
|-122.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|537.01
|601.66
|641.81
|Depreciation
|309.15
|313.67
|267.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|468.36
|631.42
|762.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-71.86
|161.37
|207.61
|Other Income
|26.85
|-2.40
|27.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-45.01
|158.97
|235.08
|Interest
|117.17
|91.23
|58.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-162.19
|67.74
|176.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-162.19
|67.74
|176.70
|Tax
|-27.62
|-10.12
|35.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-134.56
|77.87
|141.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-134.56
|77.87
|141.56
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.02
|0.00
|0.04
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-134.58
|77.86
|141.60
|Equity Share Capital
|57.21
|57.21
|57.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.26
|1.36
|2.48
|Diluted EPS
|-2.26
|1.36
|2.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.26
|1.36
|2.48
|Diluted EPS
|-2.26
|1.36
|2.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 6, 2020 10:11 am