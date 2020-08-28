172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|apollo-tyres-consolidated-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-2873-44-crore-down-33-66-y-o-y-5653271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 05:34 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,873.44 crore, down 33.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apollo Tyres are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,873.44 crore in June 2020 down 33.66% from Rs. 4,331.32 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 134.58 crore in June 2020 down 195.04% from Rs. 141.60 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 264.14 crore in June 2020 down 47.42% from Rs. 502.39 crore in June 2019.

Apollo Tyres shares closed at 115.90 on August 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.18% returns over the last 6 months and -21.18% over the last 12 months.

Apollo Tyres
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,828.233,551.224,272.05
Other Operating Income45.2158.9259.28
Total Income From Operations2,873.443,610.144,331.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials894.371,485.752,099.15
Purchase of Traded Goods380.39421.23475.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks356.02-4.96-122.55
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost537.01601.66641.81
Depreciation309.15313.67267.31
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses468.36631.42762.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-71.86161.37207.61
Other Income26.85-2.4027.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-45.01158.97235.08
Interest117.1791.2358.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-162.1967.74176.70
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-162.1967.74176.70
Tax-27.62-10.1235.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-134.5677.87141.56
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-134.5677.87141.56
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.020.000.04
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-134.5877.86141.60
Equity Share Capital57.2157.2157.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.261.362.48
Diluted EPS-2.261.362.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.261.362.48
Diluted EPS-2.261.362.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 
First Published on Aug 6, 2020 10:11 am

tags #Apollo Tyres #Earnings First-Cut #Results #tyres

