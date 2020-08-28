Apollo Tyres Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,873.44 crore, down 33.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apollo Tyres are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,873.44 crore in June 2020 down 33.66% from Rs. 4,331.32 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 134.58 crore in June 2020 down 195.04% from Rs. 141.60 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 264.14 crore in June 2020 down 47.42% from Rs. 502.39 crore in June 2019.

Apollo Tyres shares closed at 115.90 on August 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.18% returns over the last 6 months and -21.18% over the last 12 months.