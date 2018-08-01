Apollo Tyres consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 4,288.05 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 4,249.40 3,982.43 3,258.09 Other Operating Income 38.65 48.90 24.37 Total Income From Operations 4,288.05 4,031.33 3,282.46 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,218.02 1,927.69 1,789.73 Purchase of Traded Goods 366.56 301.60 316.97 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -175.84 -24.03 -159.41 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 606.75 603.58 431.45 Depreciation 184.06 176.82 125.85 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 744.45 707.29 630.47 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 344.05 338.38 147.41 Other Income 40.56 43.72 8.76 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 384.61 382.10 156.16 Interest 43.02 47.61 34.05 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 341.58 334.49 122.12 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 341.58 334.49 122.12 Tax 89.78 84.38 33.82 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 251.80 250.11 88.30 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 251.80 250.11 88.30 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.04 0.00 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 251.84 250.11 88.30 Equity Share Capital 57.21 57.21 50.90 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.40 4.37 1.73 Diluted EPS 4.40 4.37 1.73 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.40 4.37 1.73 Diluted EPS 4.40 4.37 1.73 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited