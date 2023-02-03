English
    Apollo Tyres Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,422.75 crore, up 12.53% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apollo Tyres are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6,422.75 crore in December 2022 up 12.53% from Rs. 5,707.47 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 292.11 crore in December 2022 up 30.67% from Rs. 223.54 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 920.10 crore in December 2022 up 21.08% from Rs. 759.91 crore in December 2021.

    Apollo Tyres
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6,422.755,956.055,707.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6,422.755,956.055,707.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,993.213,101.562,665.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods717.60605.31522.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks164.63-66.24239.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost672.39614.08643.23
    Depreciation354.44348.53344.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses961.56989.33894.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax558.93363.49398.66
    Other Income6.736.8516.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax565.66370.34415.62
    Interest141.96132.00108.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax423.70238.34307.33
    Exceptional Items-----0.51
    P/L Before Tax423.70238.34306.82
    Tax131.6343.9983.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities292.08194.35223.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period292.08194.35223.50
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.030.100.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates292.11194.45223.54
    Equity Share Capital63.5163.5163.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.603.063.52
    Diluted EPS4.603.063.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.603.063.52
    Diluted EPS4.603.063.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
