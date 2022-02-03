Apollo Tyres Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5,707.47 crore, up 10.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,707.47 crore in December 2021 up 10.74% from Rs. 5,153.84 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 223.54 crore in December 2021 down 49.63% from Rs. 443.81 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 759.91 crore in December 2021 down 27.83% from Rs. 1,052.98 crore in December 2020.

Apollo Tyres EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.52 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.01 in December 2020.

Apollo Tyres shares closed at 225.35 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.42% returns over the last 6 months and -0.95% over the last 12 months.