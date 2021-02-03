MARKET NEWS

Apollo Tyres Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5,153.84 crore, up 17.14% Y-o-Y

February 03, 2021 / 10:49 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apollo Tyres are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,153.84 crore in December 2020 up 17.14% from Rs. 4,399.73 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 443.81 crore in December 2020 up 155.27% from Rs. 173.86 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,052.98 crore in December 2020 up 90.98% from Rs. 551.35 crore in December 2019.

Apollo Tyres EPS has increased to Rs. 7.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.04 in December 2019.

Apollo Tyres shares closed at 227.50 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 110.45% returns over the last 6 months and 41.26% over the last 12 months.

Apollo Tyres
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations4,965.304,233.804,347.16
Other Operating Income188.5448.8652.56
Total Income From Operations5,153.844,282.664,399.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2,103.651,700.571,694.28
Purchase of Traded Goods596.60438.85503.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.63161.94279.16
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost682.62623.32644.46
Depreciation327.30330.81282.96
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses777.94663.23744.83
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax662.10363.94250.58
Other Income63.5838.4517.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax725.68402.40268.39
Interest104.88116.7267.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax620.80285.68201.13
Exceptional Items-5.54-5.93--
P/L Before Tax615.26279.75201.13
Tax171.4679.7927.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities443.80199.96173.92
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period443.80199.96173.92
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.02-0.06
Net P/L After M.I & Associates443.81199.98173.86
Equity Share Capital63.5157.2157.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.013.313.04
Diluted EPS7.013.313.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.013.313.04
Diluted EPS7.013.313.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Apollo Tyres #Earnings First-Cut #Results #tyres
first published: Feb 3, 2021 10:44 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.