Apollo Tyres Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5,153.84 crore, up 17.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,153.84 crore in December 2020 up 17.14% from Rs. 4,399.73 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 443.81 crore in December 2020 up 155.27% from Rs. 173.86 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,052.98 crore in December 2020 up 90.98% from Rs. 551.35 crore in December 2019.

Apollo Tyres EPS has increased to Rs. 7.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.04 in December 2019.

Apollo Tyres shares closed at 243.85 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 111.77% returns over the last 6 months and 50.94% over the last 12 months.