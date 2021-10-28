MARKET NEWS

Apollo Tricoat Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 600.06 crore, up 81.57% Y-o-Y

October 28, 2021 / 02:45 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Tricoat Tubes are:

Net Sales at Rs 600.06 crore in September 2021 up 81.57% from Rs. 330.48 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.43 crore in September 2021 up 40.42% from Rs. 23.81 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.42 crore in September 2021 up 32.79% from Rs. 37.97 crore in September 2020.

Apollo Tricoat EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.50 in September 2021 from Rs. 7.83 in September 2020.

Apollo Tricoat shares closed at 706.20 on October 27, 2021 (BSE)

Apollo Tricoat Tubes
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations600.06562.69330.48
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations600.06562.69330.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials485.76469.17242.78
Purchase of Traded Goods18.3218.1435.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.71-10.30-14.70
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.635.455.07
Depreciation4.574.484.11
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses26.7529.6524.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.3246.1033.22
Other Income0.5318.950.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.8565.0533.86
Interest1.051.701.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.8063.3531.97
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax44.8063.3531.97
Tax11.3716.078.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.4347.2823.81
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.4347.2823.81
Equity Share Capital12.166.086.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.5015.697.83
Diluted EPS5.5015.697.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.5015.697.83
Diluted EPS5.5015.697.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Apollo Tricoat #Apollo Tricoat Tubes #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
first published: Oct 28, 2021 02:33 pm

