Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 08:21 PM IST

Apollo Tricoat Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 330.48 crore, up 115.09% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Tricoat Tubes are:

Net Sales at Rs 330.48 crore in September 2020 up 115.09% from Rs. 153.65 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.81 crore in September 2020 up 152.62% from Rs. 9.42 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.97 crore in September 2020 up 141.69% from Rs. 15.71 crore in September 2019.

Apollo Tricoat EPS has increased to Rs. 7.83 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.35 in September 2019.

Apollo Tricoat shares closed at 660.60 on October 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given 123.10% returns over the last 6 months and 130.74% over the last 12 months.

Apollo Tricoat Tubes
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations330.48170.99153.65
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations330.48170.99153.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials242.78101.99130.19
Purchase of Traded Goods35.3820.36--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.7013.49-0.44
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.073.891.99
Depreciation4.113.552.17
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses24.6212.796.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.2214.9213.26
Other Income0.640.300.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.8615.2213.54
Interest1.893.220.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.9711.9912.99
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax31.9711.9912.99
Tax8.163.033.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.818.969.42
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.818.969.42
Equity Share Capital6.086.086.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.832.953.35
Diluted EPS7.832.953.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.832.953.35
Diluted EPS7.832.953.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 26, 2020 08:13 pm

tags #Apollo Tricoat #Apollo Tricoat Tubes #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading

