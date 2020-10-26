Apollo Tricoat Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 330.48 crore, up 115.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 330.48 crore in September 2020 up 115.09% from Rs. 153.65 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.81 crore in September 2020 up 152.62% from Rs. 9.42 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.97 crore in September 2020 up 141.69% from Rs. 15.71 crore in September 2019.

Apollo Tricoat EPS has increased to Rs. 7.83 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.35 in September 2019.

Apollo Tricoat shares closed at 660.60 on October 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given 123.10% returns over the last 6 months and 130.74% over the last 12 months.