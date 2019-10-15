Apollo Tricoat Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 153.65 crore, up 28259.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 153.65 crore in September 2019 up 28259.41% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.42 crore in September 2019 up 1902.1% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.71 crore in September 2019 up 2144.29% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2018.

Apollo Tricoat EPS has increased to Rs. 3.35 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.18 in September 2018.

Apollo Tricoat shares closed at 235.15 on October 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given 20.71% returns over the last 6 months and 68.08% over the last 12 months.