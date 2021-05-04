Apollo Tricoat Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 467.90 crore, up 104.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 467.90 crore in March 2021 up 104.42% from Rs. 228.89 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.35 crore in March 2021 up 208.56% from Rs. 11.13 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.22 crore in March 2021 up 105.62% from Rs. 24.91 crore in March 2020.

Apollo Tricoat EPS has increased to Rs. 11.30 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.66 in March 2020.

Apollo Tricoat shares closed at 1,262.25 on May 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 90.31% returns over the last 6 months and 304.83% over the last 12 months.