Apollo Tricoat Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 467.90 crore, up 104.42% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2021 / 02:47 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Tricoat Tubes are:

Net Sales at Rs 467.90 crore in March 2021 up 104.42% from Rs. 228.89 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.35 crore in March 2021 up 208.56% from Rs. 11.13 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.22 crore in March 2021 up 105.62% from Rs. 24.91 crore in March 2020.

Apollo Tricoat EPS has increased to Rs. 11.30 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.66 in March 2020.

Apollo Tricoat shares closed at 1,262.25 on May 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 90.31% returns over the last 6 months and 304.83% over the last 12 months.

Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations467.90503.44228.89
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations467.90503.44228.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials371.11334.69202.42
Purchase of Traded Goods27.5476.22--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.145.61-17.29
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.835.264.42
Depreciation4.564.314.08
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses25.8224.5014.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.1752.8420.27
Other Income0.480.380.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.6653.2220.83
Interest2.052.543.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.6050.6817.65
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax44.6050.6817.65
Tax10.2512.796.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.3537.8911.13
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.3537.8911.13
Equity Share Capital6.086.086.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.3012.463.66
Diluted EPS11.3012.463.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.3012.463.66
Diluted EPS11.3012.463.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 4, 2021 02:40 pm

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

