Apollo Tricoat Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 51.72 crore, up 1891.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.72 crore in June 2019 up 1891.07% from Rs. 2.60 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.69 crore in June 2019 up 220.56% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.31 crore in June 2019 up 271.18% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2018.

Apollo Tricoat EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.45 in June 2018.

Apollo Tricoat shares closed at 207.25 on July 19, 2019 (BSE) and has given 49.05% returns over the last 6 months and 54.43% over the last 12 months.